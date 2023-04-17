Entertainment

Anil Kapoor-Divya Khosla-Harshvardhan Rane shooting in London: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 17, 2023, 01:46 pm 1 min read

A new Bollywood romantic drama is being shot in London

Anil Kapoor is known for pushing the boundaries especially when it comes to aging. The superstar of the '80s is still challenging himself with every passing film and reports suggest that he is currently shooting a new project in London. The project includes Divya Khosla Kumar and Harshvardhan Rane too. No other details regarding the upcoming film have been made public yet.

Spilling beans about the upcoming romantic drama

Fans had seen Khosla Kumar posting photos from London. Now, a source close to Bollywood Hungama gave details about the upcoming project. "It is about the two men in a woman's life. Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane play the two men in Divya's character's life," read the report. The film is helmed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame. It's being bankrolled by T-Series.

