Entertainment

When is Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' teaser coming out

When is Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' teaser coming out

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 11, 2023, 12:18 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' teaser date is out, per reports

Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon after his massive blockbuster Pathaan. The year 2023 is touted to be Khan's year and he is gearing up for his next release Jawan. Khan has hopped on the bandwagon of pan-India films and will headline the Atlee-directed film. Reports suggest that the makers will unveil the teaser very soon. Let's get into the details!

The Icon Star will finally share the screen with SRK

As per media reports, the action thriller's teaser will be unveiled on Eid and the makers are aiming for the previously slated June 2 release. In the recent past, there were speculations of Allu Arjun being approached for a cameo and the actor declining the same, citing scheduling issues. Now, reports suggest that Arjun has already shot the cameo for this film.

Cast and crew of the film

Atlee is one of the most successful filmmakers of Tamil cinema. He is known for his over-the-top storytelling. The cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover, among others. The cameos also include Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt. It is an Anirudh Ravichander musical. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.