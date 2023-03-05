Entertainment

'Pathaan' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film, overtakes 'Baahubali 2' Hindi version

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 05, 2023, 03:01 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' becomes most successful Hindi film ever

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer Pathaan is on a rampage and has swept away several films in its tsunami! The spy thriller—which was released on January 25—is still running in theaters even after a month and has completely destroyed other films that were released post-January. Now, the global cinematic phenomenon has whizzed past Baahubali 2 (Hindi version) to become the highest-grossing Hindi film.

Khan was last seen as a protagonist in Zero (2018).

While he had cameos in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, and Laal Singh Chaddha, fans waited a long while to see him headline a full-fledged film.

This excruciating ended with Pathaan, his first out of three films in 2023.

There has never been a better time to be a King Khan fan!

As per multiple reports, the spy thriller is still minting money at the ticket window. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film earned Rs. 511.70cr (nett) in India. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Hindi)—led by Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty—had reportedly minted Rs. 510.99cr and has thus lost to Pathaan. KGF 2 (Hindi) and Dangal are in the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Makers of both movies congratulated each other

Baahubali's producer Shobhu Yarlagadda tweeted, "Congratulations to [SRK] Sir, [Siddharth Anand], [YRF], and [Pathaan's team] on crossing [Baahubali's] Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken...I am happy it was none other than [Shah Rukh Khan] who did it (sic)." In response, YRF wrote, "Thank you for giving us a landmark film like [Baahubali] directed by the visionary [SS Rajamouli]. It has inspired us."

Nothing more thrilling than seeing how Indian cinema is thriving!!… Thank you @Shobu_ for giving us a landmark film like @BaahubaliMovie directed by the visionary @ssrajamouli - it has inspired us to work harder ♥️ @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand https://t.co/Y88pG33l9P — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 4, 2023

Pathaan marks Padukone and SRK's fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. Abraham played the antagonist Jim in the action drama. Pathaan is part of YRF's spy-thriller universe, which also includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and the yet-to-be-released Tiger 3. Up next, SRK will be seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki this year.