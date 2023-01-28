Entertainment

Ajith Kumar to team up with Atlee? Here's the truth

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 28, 2023, 11:59 pm 2 min read

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Thunivu. While the film is still running in the theaters, Kumar has made the headlines again. However, this time it's not for Thunivu, but for a rumored upcoming film. While Kumar's next film, AK62 with Vignesh Shivan, is confirmed, speculations are rife about his 63rd film being helmed by Atlee.

Why does this story matter?

Although Kumar works predominantly in Tamil cinema, he is one of the most popular actors in South Indian cinema.

Kumar has a massive fan following, which can also be mapped by the celebrations that were held outside theaters when Thunivu was released on January 11.

As fans are still in a hangover of Thunivu, reports about AK63 with Atlee have got them excited.

The truth behind 'AK63'

The rumors about AK63 being helmed by Atlee are reportedly said to be not true. As per several media reports doing rounds, Kumar's 63rd film will be finalized only after he returns from his world tour which his planning to accomplish on his motorbike. For the unversed, Kumar is an avid biker who has already toured the entire country on his two-wheeler.

A look at 'Thunivu' box office performance

According to reports, the box office collections of Thunivu for its 16th day (Friday) are said to be around Rs. 0.8-0.9 crore. So far, the action drama has collected Rs. 110 crore on the domestic front, whereas the worldwide collections stand at Rs. 220 crore. With these massive collections, Thunivu has become Kumar's highest-grossing film, surpassing the film Valimai.

Atlee's next stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

Speaking about Atlee's upcoming projects, the filmmaker is presently directing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his next, Jawan. The film will star Nayanthara opposite Khan, and will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Khan will reportedly be seen in a double role. Backed by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on June 2.