TV actor Chahatt Khanna claims Sukesh Chandrasekhar proposed to her

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 28, 2023, 11:51 pm 3 min read

Television actor Chahatt Khanna has made shocking revelations alleging that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused in a Rs. 200 crore extortion case, proposed to her for marriage while lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail a few years ago. In a recent interview with ETimes, Khanna further claimed that she was not aware at that point in time that the man proposing to her was Chandrasekhar.

Why does this story matter?

Chandrasekhar is the prime accused in the money laundering case and he allegedly extorted Rs. 200 crore from Aditi Singh, Religare Enterprises ex-promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, on the pretext of being a top government official and promising to get her husband out on bail.

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have also been summoned by probe agencies in connection with the case.

Chandrasekhar pretended to be Jayalalithaa's nephew

In the interview, Khanna claimed she went to Tihar Jail to meet Chandrasekhar, thinking she was going to an event at a school. When she met him, he was reportedly wearing a gold chain and a fancy shirt. She claimed that he introduced himself as late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's nephew and an owner of a popular South Indian TV channel.

Chandrasekhar proposed to her in jail, claims Khanna

Revealing more about her meeting with Chandrasekhar, Khanna claimed in the interview: "He said he was a fan of mine and had watched my TV show...and wanted to meet me." Khanna further said that Chandrasekhar even proposed to her in jail. "Before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me," she alleged during the interview.

When Khanna told Chandrasekhar she was married

After Chandrasekhar's proposal, Khanna claimed to have shouted at him, saying that she was married and a mother of two children. However, Chandrasekhar told her that her husband "was not the right man" for her, alleged the actor. "I got so anxious that I started crying," the Bade Acchhe Lagte Hain actor further said.

Khanna has been summoned by ED in past

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money laundering case, reportedly summoned Khanna in connection with the matter in 2022. Furthermore, in the interview, the actor said that though she initially thought Chandrasekhar was Jayalalithaa's nephew, it was only before the ED's summons that she figured she met the conman and not the former Tamil Nadu CM's nephew or an owner of a TV channel.

Delhi court allows Fernandez to travel to Dubai

Meanwhile, New Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday granted permission to Fernandez to travel to Dubai. Fernandez had filed a plea to visit Dubai for a PepsiCo India conference, where she will reportedly be giving a live performance on Saturday. Fernandez has been mentioned as one of the accused in the extortion case after the ED claimed she was aware of Chandrasekar's criminal status.