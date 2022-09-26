Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez receives interim bail in Rs. 200cr extortion case

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Sep 26, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

Big relief for Jacqueline Fernandez as she gets interim bail.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before Delhi's Patiala House court on Monday morning in relation to her connection to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. It was expected that the star's legal team would jump in for pre-arrest bail. And accordingly, Fernandez has been reportedly granted interim bail by the Patiala House court subject to a bond of Rs. 50,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

The hearing comes after Fernandez was interrogated by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing twice this month in connection to the high-profile extortion case.

Allegedly, Chandrashekhar posed as a government official and extorted over Rs. 200cr from Aditi Singh, Religare Enterprises' ex-promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife.

Naming Fernandez an accused in August, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed she was aware of the alleged conman's misdeeds.

Details ED was expected to oppose bail plea in court

According to a report by India Today, Fernandez was granted interim bail on Monday morning. After the charge sheet was submitted to the court, the Race 2 actor was supposed to appear before National Investigation Agency (NIA) additional sessions judge Shailender Malick. Reports were rife that as the actor's team would attempt to secure bail, the ED would oppose the plea.

Information What happened in court today?

At around 10:00am on Monday, the Vikrant Rona actor arrived at the Patiala House court, and soon, her lawyers moved the bail plea. According to ANI, special judge Malick sought a response from the ED on the bail plea. Till the response is filed, regular bail will remain pending before the court. Upon Fernandez's request, the interim bail was granted later.

Update Next hearing will be on October 22

The court has set October 22 as the next hearing date in the matter. It's expected that ED will oppose Fernandez's plea of receiving regular bail. While the 37-year-old came under ED's radar last year, she has maintained that she, like other celebrities, is a victim who was duped by Chandrasekhar. Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar has claimed he was in a relationship with Fernandez.