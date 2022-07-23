Politics

Teacher recruitment scam: ED arrests West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 23, 2022, 12:27 pm

Partha Chatterjee was arrested after approximately 26 hours of questioning in relation to the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested West Bengal Commerce and Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata on Saturday for his suspected involvement in the teacher recruitment scam. Chatterjee, who the state's education minister when the scandal occurred, was arrested after approximately 26 hours of questioning in relation to the investigation. He was reportedly taken to the ED's office in the Salt Lake City area.

Why does this story matter?

The raids were denounced by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of West Bengal as a "ploy" by the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Union level to "harass" political opponents.

The BJP, on the other hand, said that since coming to power, the Trinamool had "supported large-scale abnormalities" in the appointment of teachers at the primary, upper primary, and secondary levels.

Official statement over the development

"ED is carrying out search operations at various premises linked to recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board," the ED tweeted while sharing pictures of the raid. "Chatterjee wasn't cooperating with our officers who were questioning him since Friday morning. He will be produced before a court during the day," an ED official reportedly stated.

Rs. 20 crore cash seized after raids: ED

The ED discovered Rs. 20 crore in cash from the home of an acquaintance of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday. "The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam," the ED reportedly stated. The search parties are enlisting the help of bank staff to count the cash, mostly Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 notes, using counting machines.

Here's the tweet of the ED regarding raids

ED is carrying out search operations at various premises linked to recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board. pic.twitter.com/i4dP2SAeGG — ED (@dir_ed) July 22, 2022

20 mobile phones, Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 notes recovered

More than 20 mobile phones have been seized from Arpita Mukherjee's residence. Mukerjee is reportedly close to Chatterjee. Their purpose and usage are currently being determined. In addition to Chatterjee, the ED conducted searches for current education minister Paresh C. Adhikary, MLA Manik Bhattacharya, and others. Photos of the residence taken during the raid reveal that Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 notes were recovered.

"This raid by ED, a day after the spectacular Martyrs' Day rally that created ripples all over the country, is nothing but an attempt to harass and intimidate leaders of the TMC," Firhad Hakim, the West Bengal Transport Minister, reportedly stated over the issue.