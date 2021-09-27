'I control the police': Tripura CM's statement sparks row

Deb's comment triggered a controversy with opposition parties saying that under his regime, democracy was at stake

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asked government officers not to worry about contempt of court as it was not easy to send someone to jail because he controlled the police. Speaking at the biennial conference of Tripura Civil Service Officers' Association, Deb said, "Some officers were citing contempt of court as if it was a tiger, but actually I'm the tiger."

Details

Some officers are scared of contempt of court: Deb

Deb's comment triggered a controversy with opposition parties saying that under his regime, democracy was at stake. "Nowadays, a section of officers is scared of contempt of court. They don't touch a file saying there will be trouble, citing contempt of court. I'll be jailed for contempt of court if I do this," Deb said at Rabindra Bhavan on Saturday.

Quote

How many officers have been sent to jail? asked Deb

"Where is the problem? How many officers have been sent to jail on contempt of court charges so far? I am here, I will go to jail before any one of you are dragged to jail," Deb said.

Police

Power is in hands of those who run government: Deb

Deb said sending someone to jail was not easy as police were required for that. "I control the police. The way officials are citing the situation as if contempt of court was like a tiger! I want to assure all of you that I'm the tiger. The power is in the hands of who runs the government," Deb, who holds the Home portfolio, said.

Quote

He mentioned his experience with an ex-chief secretary

Deb also mentioned his experience with an ex-chief secretary over the issue. "One of our chief secretaries said that he will be jailed for contempt of court if he does work outside the system. Then I let him go and die," he said, mocking him.

CPI(M)

His statement shows he doesn't respect judiciary: CPI(M)

Criticizing the chief minister's statement, the CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, "It shows that he doesn't respect the judiciary, one of the important pillars of democracy. Under his regime, democracy is at stake and his statement is the outburst of frustration for failing to deliver." The Trinamool Congress also slammed Deb and urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of his comments.

TMC

He shamelessly mocks democracy and gets away with it: TMC

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted, "@BjpBiplab is a DISGRACE to the entire nation! He shamelessly mocks Democracy, MOCKS the Hon'ble JUDICIARY and seemingly gets away with it! Will the SUPREME COURT take cognizance of his comments that reflect such grave disrespect?" Notably, Deb has often courted controversy with his comments. He had earlier claimed that internet existed during the "era of Mahabharata."

Twitter Post

Here is what Banerjee tweeted