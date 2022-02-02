Politics

Mamata Banerjee re-elected as TMC chairperson; seeks anti-BJP parties' cooperation

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Feb 02, 2022, 07:38 pm 3 min read

Mamata Banerjee called the party workers and leaders to strengthen the organization to oust the BJP out of power in 2024.

After being re-elected as the chairperson of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought the cooperation of all anti-BJP fronts in the country to oust the saffron party from power in 2024. Laying down the party's roadmap for national expansion, Banerjee asked the TMC workers and leaders to strengthen the organization.

Context Why does it matter?

Banerjee's comments came as TMC is trying to expand its footprint at the national level.

Recently, many senior leaders from both Congress and BJP have joined the party, reverberating its ambition to position itself as a national alternative against BJP.

It may be noted that TMC, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, secured a stupendous victory in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Details BJP is our main enemy: Banerjee

Addressing party workers, Banerjee said BJP is TMC's main "enemy." "If we can oust the CPM from West Bengal after 34 years of its rule, then we can definitely remove the BJP from the country," she added. She also asked party workers and leaders to remain united and avoid confrontation with each other. "There is only one group in TMC...Everyone has to work together."

Quote First, we have to strengthen our party in Bengal

Addressing party workers at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee further urged them not to "indulge in any activity that will strengthen the BJP in Bengal." "First, we have to strengthen our organization in Bengal," the CM added.

Congress Mamata targets Congress

Targeting Congress, Banerjee said, "I feel sad to see that the Congress is fighting the election in favor of the BJP in Meghalaya and Chandigarh." "We want all anti-BJP fronts to come together. But if someone thinks otherwise and remains arrogant, then we have to choose our own path," she added. She further stressed that "regional parties must come together to defeat the BJP."

Quote 'TMC has emerged as national party from West Bengal'

Banerjee said just like Congress emerged as a national party from Uttar Pradesh and BJP from Gujarat, her Trinamool Congress has emerged as the national party from West Bengal.

Mamata Mamata hits out at WB Governor Dhankhar

Banerjee didn't spare the opportunity to fire a fresh salvo against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and accused him of causing interference in the day-to-day activities of government. "He is calling our top government officials without taking permission from the Chief Minister." "He is talking about violence in Bengal but doesn't speak about what is happening in Gujarat, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh," she added.