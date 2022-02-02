Politics

Channi had support from 2 MLAs to become CM: Jakhar

Jakhar's comments come just days ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Sunil Jakhar, the former chief of Congress' Punjab unit, has made sensational claims about the party's selection of Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh's exit last year. He said he enjoyed the support from the maximum number of Congress MLAs even as Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu had little backing. The comments come just days ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jakhar's claims highlight the persistent infighting within the Congress party for the Chief Ministerial post in Punjab.

Captain Singh was ousted as the state's CM in September last year after Sidhu and others staged a months-long revolt against him.

However, the latter was then snubbed by the Congress leadership as Channi—a Dalit Sikh leader—was chosen as the new CM.

Details 40+ MLAs supported me, said Jakhar

On Tuesday, Jakhar said he had the support of more than 40 MLAs while 16 members had supported Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. There were 12 votes for Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur, six for Sidhu, and two for Channi, he told a public gathering in his Abohar constituency. Eventually, Channi was made the CM and Randhawa his deputy.

Quote 'Party wanted to play Dalit card'

"Channi was chosen by the high command as the party wanted to play the Dalit card. At that time, he was seen as the safest choice," a senior Punjab Congress leader said, according to News18.

Reaction BJP leader slams Congress over Jakhar's claims

Meanwhile, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress after Jakhar's video went viral. "It is not new. When Nehru ji had become (Congress) chief, everyone supported (Sardar Vallabhbhai) Patel ji, not him. If Patel ji was not respected, how can you expect it for Jakhar ji," BJP leader and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said, according to ANI.

Crisis This time, it's Channi vs. Sidhu

The Congress is facing a headache in Punjab as both Channi and Sidhu are expecting to be announced as the CM face. During a recent visit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said the party would come up with a name. "Two people can't lead, only one can." The party has launched a televote seeking public response as to who should be its CM candidate.

Elections Elections in Punjab

Elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 and results will be declared on March 10. The Congress is fighting to retain power while the Aam Aadmi Party has set its eyes on expanding power out of Delhi. The BJP has partnered with former CM Amarinder Singh and the Akali Dal has allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party.