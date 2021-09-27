BJP is 'jumla party,' will defeat it across India: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee criticized the Centre for not allowing her to attend a global peace meet in Rome

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday termed the BJP as a "jumla (rhetoric) party" and asserted that she would defeat the saffron camp across the country in the days to come. Mamata criticized the Centre for not allowing her to attend a global peace meet in Rome and claimed that such attempts by the BJP will not succeed in stopping her.

Criticism

BJP has only lies and hatred to offer: Mamata

Echoing her, the TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the party will no longer be limited to Bengal and is politically ready to take on the BJP at the pan-India level. "The BJP is the biggest jumla party in the country. It has only lies and hatred to offer. If you speak against them, they will unleash central agencies against you," Mamata said.

Accusation

It is the party of a dancing dragon: Mamata

Addressing a public meeting, Mamata, who is the Trinamool Congress candidate for the September 30 Bhabanipur by-poll, said, "They (BJP) are the party of a dancing dragon, who will remove your name from the list of citizenship in the name of CAA, NRC, and NPR." The TMC supremo also accused the saffron camp of bringing in outsiders to create disturbances during the by-poll.

COVID-19

BJP threw bodies of COVID-19 victims in Ganga: Mamata

"The BJP thinks it can do whatever it wants just because it is in power. It doesn't follow human rights and democratic rights in the states where it is in power, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, or Tripura," she added. "So many people died due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh. They did not allow cremation of those bodies and threw them in the Ganga," Mamata said.

Fight

Human rights are violated in BJP-ruled states: Mamata

"Human rights are violated in these states regularly, but Human Rights Commission won't visit these states," she said. "In the days to come, we would take on the BJP at the national level and defeat them," Mamata said. Abhishek also said the party would never compromise in its fight against the saffron camp.

Expansion

We are expanding our presence in Assam, other states: Abhishek

"You are not merely voting for Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. In future, we would fight to oust the BJP at the Centre," the TMC national general secretary said. Speaking on the Trinamool Congress' plan to foray into BJP-ruled states, he said, "We have started working in Tripura recently. We are expanding our presence in Assam and other states."

Other details

Congress and CPI (M) have an understanding with BJP: Mamata

Hitting out at the Congress months after the bonhomie between the two parties at the national level, Mamata alleged that "the Congress, the CPI (M) too have an understanding with the BJP." The TMC boss also claimed that Congress, the BJP, and the CPI (M) had joined hands to defeat her in the Bhabanipur by-election.