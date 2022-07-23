Politics

Prove majority: EC asks Thackeray, Shinde over Sena ownership battle

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 23, 2022, 10:44 am 3 min read

The Election Commission has requested documentation from both parties by August 8, following which the constitutional body will hear the case.

The power struggle for control of the Shiv Sena between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde has entered a new phase in which both will have to provide documentary evidence to prove who would head the party. The Election Commission (EC) has requested that both parties submit the documentation by August 8, following which the constitutional body will hold a hearing.

Context Why does this story matter?

With Shinde already forming the government in Maharashtra, the conflict has now shifted to seizing control of the Shiv Sena, the organization that Thackeray's father, Bal Thackeray had founded.

Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra's CM on June 30 with the support of 40 Sena MLAs and the BJP.

Notably, with 106 MLAs, the BJP is currently the single-largest party in the 287-member Assembly.

Shiv Sena tussle Shinde and Thackeray camps asked to issue statements over crisis

The two parties will also be required to issue written statements outlining their positions on the party's conflict, which arose after Shinde and almost 40 MLAs rebelled last month and created a new government with the assistance of the BJP. In the new arrangement, the BJP's ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as Shinde's deputy. The Shinde camp claims to be the real 'Hindutva' Sena.

Statement Official statement over the development

"It's evident that there is a split in the Shiv Sena, one group of which is being led by Eknath Shinde and the other group is being led by Uddhav Thackeray," the EC reportedly stated in the notice sent to the two camps. "Both...groups claim to be the real Shiv Sena with their leader being the alleged president of Shiv Sena party," it explained.

Details EC to conduct hearing after receiving documentary evidence

"In order to place both the rival groups on an even keel and to protect their rights and interests, and going by the past precedence, the commission has directed that the documents submitted by the rival groups be exchanged and reply/written submissions be invited from the two groups," the EC stated. It will reportedly conduct a "substantive hearing" after receiving documented evidence and statements.

Shinde's case Shinde claims to be have support of 12/18 MPs

Team Shinde claimed in a letter to the EC that it has the support of 40 out of 55 MLAs and 12 out of 18 Lok Sabha MPs. The Shinde camp had requested that Team Thackeray be disqualified by the Maharashtra assembly Speaker. On July 11, however, the Supreme Court directed Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to move with the petition demanding Team Thackeray's disqualification.

Thackeray's case Thackeray camp disputes the legitimacy of the trust vote

The Shinde camp asserts that their Sena opponents must be removed for disobeying the party whip during last month's trust vote and Speaker's election, whilst the Thackeray camp disputes the legitimacy of the very trust vote. Both groups have been invited to frame concerns for consideration by the Supreme Court's larger bench by July 27, and the case will be heard on August 1.