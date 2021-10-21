Sanjay Raut claims BJP-led corporation misused Rs. 500 crore fund

Written by Saurabh Das Mail Published on Oct 21, 2021, 08:07 pm

Sanjay Raut accused BJP leader Kirit Somaiya of misappropriating government funds from the smart city project.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has alleged a Rs. 500 crore scam in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, which is ruled by the rival Bharatiya Janata Party. In a two-page letter dated October 11, Raut detailed to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya the allegations of misappropriation of government funds in the smart city project. Raut also called for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate.

Takeways

Why does this story matter?

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra is under scanner for various alleged scams and controversies. Some of these scams have been exposed by Somaiya. Curiously, Raut has now leveled allegations of corruption against Somaiya. According to Raut, the BJP leader abused his political influence to secure smart city project tenders for two companies for Rs. 500 crore, which was misappropriated.

Scam

What is the Rs. 500 crore scam?

In 2018-19, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation had floated tenders worth over Rs. 100 crore for various projects under the 'Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City' project, Raut mention in his letter. Two companies, Crystal Integrated Services Ltd. and Arcus, were awarded tenders worth Rs. 500 crore. Raut said not even 50% of the contracted work has been finished, even as the deadline has passed.

Details

'Prime example of corruption you claim to expose'

Raut said the developments clearly point to the misappropriation of government funds and public money. "This scam is the prime example of the kind of corruption you claim to be a whistleblower for," he wrote. Taking a jibe at Somaiya, Raut said he was writing to the BJP leader and not the ED since the probing agency takes the former's concerns more seriously.

Twitter Post

Raut tweeted the letter, calling Somaiya a 'scam crusader'

sent following letter to 'Scam crusader'@kiritsomaiya.it gives details of misappropriation of Funds to the tune of 500 cr Rs in the smart city project run by Pimpari chinchwad corporation ruled by BJP.Hope he will use his influence on ED to start the investigation.@NirajGunde pic.twitter.com/sPiSKSjGTH — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 20, 2021

Recent news

Somaiya recently locked horns with Sena government

BJP's Somaiya recently made headlines for exposing alleged scams and wrongdoings involving the Shiv Sena-led government. Somaiya had leveled allegations against several leaders of the ruling alliance, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, Raut, et al. According to Somaiya, the Thackeray government is protecting the vested interests of drug mafias. Somaiya has been accused of "selectively" filing complaints against non-BJP leaders.