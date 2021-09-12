Bhupendra Patel to be sworn-in as Gujarat CM, replacing Rupani

Ghatlodia MLA Bhupendra Patel was elected the new leader of the BJP legislature party Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat announced on Sunday that Ghatlodia MLA Bhupendra Patel has been elected the new leader of the legislature party. Patel will be sworn in as the new Gujarat Chief Minister soon, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in an announcement following the BJP legislature party meeting. Notably, Vijay Rupani had resigned as the Gujarat CM on Saturday.

Details

Patel to be sworn in as CM tomorrow

A first-time MLA, Patel was picked as the new CM face at the BJP's core committee meeting that concluded at Kamalam. "Bhupendra Patel elected as the new leader of BJP Legislative Party," said Tomar after the meeting. "Patel will be sworn in as Gujarat CM soon." According to reports, Patel will take his Chief Ministerial oath on Monday.

Quote

'Patel is capable,' says Rupani

Ahead of the announcement, Gujarat BJP chief spokesperson Yamal Vyas had told reporters, "Bhupendra Patel is an MLA but no decision has been taken yet. We will wait for the meeting to conclude." Following the announcement, Rupani said, "Bhupendra Patel is capable. We believe BJP will win the upcoming elections in the state under his leadership."

Career

Who is Bhupendra Patel?

During the 2017 Gujarat elections, Patel had won the Ghatlodia seat by a margin of 117,000 votes, the largest margin in that poll. Patel, a protege of former CM and UP Governor Anandiben Patel, has served as a municipal councillor in Ahmedabad. He has also been the chairperson of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Interestingly, Patel has never held a ministerial post.

Resignation

Why did Vijay Rupani resign?

Vijay Rupani had resigned from the CM post on Saturday without citing any reason for the sudden move. He had, however, thanked the BJP for allowing him to serve the people of Gujarat. Political observers surmise Rupani quit after the state administration's mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis. However, others claim the exit could be a result of caste equations.

Information

Rupani's exit mimics that of his predecessor

To recall, Rupani had taken over as CM in August 2016 after the sudden exit of Anandiben Patel. Both the CMs were curiously removed from office a year before the Assembly elections. Gujarat is bound to go to poll in December 2022.