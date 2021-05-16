Cyclone Tauktae hits Goa's coastal areas; 4 dead in Karnataka

Cyclone Tauktae will hit Gujarat's coast early Tuesday morning.

The storm in the Arabian Sea, Cyclone Tauktae, on Sunday claimed four lives in Karnataka. Tauktae (pronounced Tau'te) also reached Goa by late afternoon, disrupting the power supply in several areas as the "very severe cyclonic storm" uprooted electric poles. The storm is proceeding north-northwestward toward Gujarat and is expected to reach the state's coast by early Tuesday morning. Here are more details.

Cyclone

Tauktae intensified to 'very severe cyclonic storm' earlier today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Tauktae lay centered 120 km southwest of Panjim-Goa and 490 km south of Mumbai at 11:30 am on Sunday. Tauktae intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" during the wee hours on Sunday and will likely intensify further in the next 24 hours. It will likely cross Gujarat's coast between Porbandar and Mahuva early Tuesday morning.

Karnataka

73 villages destroyed in Karnataka

In Karnataka, Tauktae has destroyed 73 villages in Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Dakshina Kannada. Till 9 am Sunday, four deaths were reported from Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru districts (one each). The four deaths occurred due to chance accidents—lightning, an electrical mishap, and a house collapse. In Uttara Kannada, a fisherman who was trying to tie his boat was hit by another boat.

Information

Closely monitoring cyclone situation: Karnataka CM

Around 318 people are said to have been displaced. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the cyclone situation in coastal areas is being closely monitored. Five relief camps have been set up in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada each along with one in Udupi.

Goa

Goa: Uprooted trees lead to snapped power lines, traffic obstacles

In Kerala, two people died in Ernakulam and Kozhikode. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has directed people to move to camps "without fail." In Goa, strong winds uprooted trees, power lines, blocking traffic and damaging property. The journey of Netravati Express was also obstructed around Madgao junction railway station. COVID-19 wards at Goa Medical College and Hospital are working with backup power supply, India Today reported.

Centre

Centre reviews preparedness in vulnerable states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday has held a meeting with the CMs of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the administrator of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli to check preparedness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi on Saturday. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Information

1,000 teams deployed to vulnerable states

Nearly 1,000 teams have been deployed in the vulnerable states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready as a preparation for the cyclone.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM warns officials of Mumbai, 4 coastal districts

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday directed officials in Mumbai and four coastal districts to take necessary precautionary measures. "The impact of the cyclone could be felt in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts... Manpower and equipment should be in place for any emergency," he said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also shifted 580 COVID-19 patients from jumbo centers to the nearby facilities.