Vijay Rupani resigned Saturday, 15 months ahead of the state Assembly polls.

As Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation from the post of Gujarat Chief Minister, speculations are rife about who will succeed Rupani as the CM of the western state. It is likely that the new CM will be announced following Gujarat BJP's legislative party meeting at 3 pm later in the day. Notably, Rupani's resignation came 15 months ahead of the state Assembly polls.

Details

Central observer team left for Gujarat on Sunday

The BJP's central observers—Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar—reportedly left for Gujarat on Sunday to oversee the appointment of the new CM. If the new Gujarat CM is announced Sunday, the swearing-in ceremony could take place on Monday, sources told India Today. To recall, former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel was also similarly removed from her office in 2016, a year before elections.

Speculations

Who all are in the fray for CM?

As Rupani stepped aside, many names are now doing the rounds as his probable successor. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, former Gujarat Minister Gordhan Zadafia, and Praful K Patel, Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Lakshadweep, are the frontrunners to succeed Rupani, India Today reported. The names of Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya are also doing rounds.

Quote

CR Patil says he's not in the race for CM

However, CR Patil rubbished the rumors and said, "There are a lot of names in the media for the new CM, including mine. I want to make it clear through this video that I am not in any such race."

Patidar

Is the new CM likely to be a Patidar?

Rumors are abuzz that the new CM will be a Patidar, a community that will play a significant role in the upcoming elections. The Patidars—which constitute 13% of the population—have also been demanding the post of CM from their midst. Some key names that are getting traction from this Patidar angle are Nitin Patel, minister RC Faldu, and Union Ministers Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala.

Background

Vijay Rupani resigned yesterday as Gujarat CM

In an unexpected move, Rupani resigned as the Gujarat CM Saturday. While the real reason for his resignation remains unclear, he thanked the BJP for allowing him to serve the people of Gujarat. Political observers say Rupani's exit was a result of his mishandling of the COVID-19 situation in the state. However, many say it has to do more with caste equations.