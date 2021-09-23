Governors in non-BJP-ruled states trampling democracy like rogue elephants: Sena

Shiv Sena said the Centre was using governors to destabilize those states that are being ruled by non-BJP parties

Shiv Sena on Thursday accused the governors in non-BJP-ruled states, including Maharashtra, of acting like rogue elephants and trampling under their feet democratic constitution, laws, and political culture. Without taking the name of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the party, in an editorial in Saamana, also alleged that the Centre was using governors to destabilize those states that are being ruled by non-BJP parties.

Information

Sena-led MVA government shares uneasy relationship with Koshyari

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government shares an uneasy relationship with governor Koshyari. Among other issues, Koshyari has been under fire from the state government over the delay in approving the appointment of 12 MLCs (Member of Legislative Council) from his quota.

Editorial

Governors are using their power to destabilize state government: Sena

"The governors in non-BJP-ruled states are like rogue elephants and their mahouts (handlers) are sitting in New Delhi. Such elephants trample democratic processes, laws, political culture under their feet and set new precedence," the Sena said. How appropriate is it that the governors are using all their power to destabilize the state government because it is formed by non-BJP parties, the party asked.

Quote

Such efforts are affecting the unity of the country: Sena

"Such efforts are affecting the unity of the country. It is like playing with fire. But one should remember that in doing so, one's own hands may get burnt. The use of the governor's post for such work is demolishing the constitutional structure," it added.

Allegation

Party agents are given free hand to create chaos: Sena

"If some people think that Indian democracy will sustain and flourish by constructing a new parliament complex in Delhi, then they should also pay attention to the screams of the federal governments that have been trampled," it said. "The states aren't allowed to function properly and the party's agents in power are given free hand to create chaos in the states," the Sena alleged.

Concerns

'Why governors of UP, MP aren't expressing woman safety concerns?'

"Koshyari has expressed his concerns over the safety of women and the law and order situation. But why such concern is not expressed by the governors of Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh," Sena said. "The BJP women MLAs in Maharashtra raised the same issue. But how come the BJP women legislators from other states aren't expressing similar concerns for MP and UP?" it asked.

Information

Sena targeted Union government over providing protection to BJP leaders

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also targeted the Union government over providing police protection to those BJP leaders who indulge in mud-slinging against the non-BJP-ruled states. It was apparently referring to a former MP from Mumbai, Kirit Somaiya, who was recently given Z category security.