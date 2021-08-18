Sena dubs Governor Koshyari 'political agent' of Union Home Ministry

The Marathi daily said that it is the 'constitutional duty' of the governor to sign on proposals

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday termed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as a "political agent" of the Union Home Ministry, in the wake of delay in the nomination of 12 persons, recommended by the state government, as members of the Legislative Council from his quota. An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the state government recommended the 12 names around eight months back.

Editorial

Koshyari is trying to bring down democratic, constitutional fortress: Editorial

"A midwife at the Raj Bhavan should clear the doubts about how many more months it would take for the delivery (signing the file concerned)," it said in sarcastic remarks. Everybody was happy when Koshyari had climbed the Sinhagad fort (in Pune) at the age of 80, but he is trying to "bring down the democratic and constitutional fortress," the editorial alleged.

Remark

State CM had sent reminders to the governor: NCP Chief

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, has already noted that the state chief minister had sent reminders to the governor, but "he (Koshyari) could have forgotten it because of his advancing age," he quipped. "The governor is the Union Home Ministry's political agent, is the easiest definition according to us," Sena claimed.

Claim

Koshyari is clearly under pressure from the 'top': Sena

"His mind is not clean as he is not clearing the file of 12 nominees as MLCs from his quota. He is clearly under pressure from the 'top' for not signing on the file," the Sena claimed. The Marathi daily also said it is the "constitutional duty" of the governor to sign on proposals sent by a state cabinet.

Other details

'Koshyari lost his social stature because of his own acts'

He (Koshyari) has "lost his social stature because of his own acts." The people of Maharashtra are not bitter with him, but as a governor, his acts are "against the Constitution," the Sena claimed. The examples of West Bengal and Maharashtra have shown that the use of Raj Bhavan cannot help in toppling a government, it added.