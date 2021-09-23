Modi reaches US; to meet Harris, global CEOs today

Sep 23, 2021

Narendra Modi reached the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC to a crowd of Indian Americans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Washington DC to embark on a five-day trip to the United States. The PM is set to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris and global CEOs on the first day of the trip, during which, Modi will have a packed schedule. This is Modi's first official trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Here are more details.

Arrival

Modi welcomed by Indian Americans in Washington

Shortly after arriving in Washington, Modi tweeted, "Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world." Modi reached the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC and was welcomed by a crowd of Indian Americans chanting his name and waving the Indian flag.

Agenda

Modi to meet Harris; Australian, Japanese counterparts

Modi will meet VP Harris on Thursday for the first time. He will also hold bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga ahead of the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Summit. Australia and Japan are members of the Quad. To solicit trade and investments in view of India's post-COVID economic recovery, he will also speak to global CEOs.

UNGA

Modi to address UNGA on Saturday

Modi will also address the UN General Assembly on Saturday as the first speaker of the day. This year's theme is "building resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to planet's needs, respect people's rights and revitalize UN." Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said Modi will address various important issues including cross-border terrorism, regional situation, and UN Security Council (UNSC) reforms.

Biden

Modi, Biden to discuss 'bilateral trade, security, clean energy'

On Friday, Modi will also meet US President Joe Biden for the first time since the latter took office this January. Shringla said, "The two leaders are expected to discuss, how to bolster bilateral trade and investment ties, strengthen security collaboration, boost the strategic clean energy partnership. Explore new avenues in emerging technologies, through R&D innovation and industry linkages."

Quad

Modi to address first in-person Quad Summit tomorrow

Modi will also attend the first in-person Quad Summit at the White House on Friday. Modi had earlier said that the summit will provide an opportunity to identify priorities for future engagements "based on our shared vision for Indo-Pacific region." Modi had attended the last virtual summit in March, hosted by Biden, where the leaders discussed working toward a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.