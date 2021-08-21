Lucknow: Former UP CM Kalyan Singh passes away at 89

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Mail Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 11:00 pm

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and a former Governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh, passed away on Saturday. He was 89 years old. He breathed his last at around 9:15pm at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, where he had been undergoing treatment since last month. The BJP leader reportedly died of multiple organ failure and sepsis. Here's more.

Details

Singh was first admitted to RMLIMS, Lucknow on July 3

To recall, Singh was admitted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow on July 3 after complaining of difficulty in breathing and nausea. For providing better treatment, the next day, he was transferred to the SGPGIMS, Lucknow, where he had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a critical condition.

Health issues

Singh was admitted with reduced level of consciousness

Upon his arrival at SGPGIMS, Singh's level of consciousness was a little low and he had also complained of body swelling. After conducting some blood tests, doctors also found his urea and creatinine levels were high. A panel of experts from the institute's various departments, including nephrology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, and neuro-otology, was formed in order to attend to and treat the veteran politician.

Details

Singh's condition worsened on Friday, was placed on dialysis

While the SGPGIMS initially said that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's health condition was improving, he turned critical on July 21 and had been put on a life support system as well. His condition further deteriorated this month. Earlier on Friday, Professor RK Dhiman, the Director of SGPGIMS, informed that Singh had been placed on dialysis and his blood pressure was also low.

Tweet

'I am saddened beyond words': PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole Singh's demise on Saturday. "I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji...statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader, and great human (sic)," he tweeted. "He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh... Om Shanti," the Prime Minister wrote, adding, "Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji."

Twitter Post

Here's what PM Modi posted on Twitter

I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ANOU2AJIpS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

About

Singh was a two-time CM and two-time Member of Parliament

Born on January 5, 1932, in Atrauli of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, Singh served as the Chief Minister of the state twice: during 1991-92 and in 1997-99. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha twice: in 2004 from Bulandshahar and in 2009 from Etah. He served as the Governor of Rajasthan from 2014 to 2019.