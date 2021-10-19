Aryan a victim of NCB's 'dirty vendetta,' alleges Sena leader

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 05:59 pm

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court over Aryan Khan drug case.

A Shiv Sena leader has filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying Aryan Khan's fundamental rights are being violated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing a drugs case against him. Khan is the victim of vendetta by an NCB officer, he added. Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested earlier this month during a drug party.

Details

Kishore Tiwari sought special judicial inquiry into Sameer Wankhede's role

Kishore Tiwari, the Shiv Sena leader, has accused the anti-drug agency of a "dirty vendetta" targeting film industry members. He urged the Supreme Court to intervene and protect Khan's fundamental rights. He has sought a special judicial inquiry into the role of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede saying he is acting out of vengeance as his wife could not make it in Bollywood.

Plea

'Classic example of abuse of powers'

"It is incredible that someone remains inside (jail) for so many days without seizure of drugs or any other proof. No medical report of consumption, so no consumption," Tiwari's petition said. "There is utter disregard for the principles of Right to Life and personal liberty as law settled by this court apart from a classic example of abuse of powers by one NCB officer."

Quote

Sameer Wankhede's wife works in the Marathi industry

The petition requests a judicial inquiry into the "malafide role and vendetta style of working of NCB officer whose wife is in competition with other film celebrity/model against whom NDPS Act action taken by this biased NCB officer (sic)." Notably, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife, Kranti Redkar, works in the Marathi film and television industry.

Case

What is the case against Aryan Khan?

Khan was arrested on October 2 after officials of the NCB raided a party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was mid-sea and on its way to Goa at that time. He is currently lodged in the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. A special court in the city is expected to pronounce the order on his bail application tomorrow (October 20).

Row

Huge political row continues over the drug case

A huge political row has erupted over the drug case involving Khan. Leaders of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have accused the NCB of targeting Khan at the behest of the central government. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the agency is only interested in catching celebrities. The Opposition BJP, on the other hand, has hit back.

BJP

'Why is government supporting the drug mafia?'

"We are not against Aryan Khan or any individual. We respect Shah Rukh Khan's craft. But the way the Maharashtra government is supporting the drug mafia and targeting the NCB, we want to ask - what is the link? Is the state government getting kickbacks," said Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam. "The (Shiv) Sena and the state government will have to answer," he added.