The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested four people, including actor Dia Mirza's former manager Rahila Furniturewala for allegedly trying to smuggle 200 kilograms of drugs. The agency arrested two Indians and two British nationals after receiving information about the crime. Rahila's sister Shaista, who was found in possession of ganja, has also been arrested by the NCB. Here are more details on this.

Details NCB revealed the details in a statement

As per reports, NCB has said in a statement, "On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of Ganja from one courier at Bandra West (sic)." "In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from a resident of Jaswant Heights Khar West named Karan Sajnani," the agency further added.

Details Total contraband seized was approximately 200 kg: NCB

The NCB has seized nearly 200 kilograms of drugs. "Ganja Bud was recovered from Rahila Furniturewala who is also suspect in the investigation of Cr. No. 16/2020 of Mumbai Zonal Unit (sic)," the agency's statement revealed. "The contraband was packed in the form of pre-rolled Ganja Joints by Karan Sajnani and was marketed to high-class clients in Mumbai and various other states," it added.

Case NCB also looking for absconding accused in drugs case

Meanwhile, the NCB is also looking for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, who has been absconding since last week. To recall, Pawar was summoned by NCB in the drug probe related to Rajput's mysterious death, after which he has been untraceable. The anti-drug agency had started this probe after the death of Rajput on June 14, last year.

Probe Many celebrities have been summoned by the NCB