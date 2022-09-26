Entertainment

Cryptic video hints at 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom's return!

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 26, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' aired between 2000 and 2004.

Remember the coveted "magic pencil" that infused life into every single thing it drew? Rings a bell, right? Sanju's magic pencil—popularized through Star network's early 2000s kids' show Shaka Laka Boom Boom—was the stuff magical fantasies were made of! Now, a cryptic video starring its lead actor Kinshuk Vaidya has surfaced, which seemingly hints at the fantasy adventure show's return. Here's the full story.

Context Why does this story matter?

Shaka Laka Boom Boom was an instant favorite among kids and acted as a launchpad for several actors.

Besides Vaidya, it starred Hansika Motwani, Jennifer Winget, Madhur Mittal, Aditya Kapadia, and Romit Raaj, among others.

Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, it spawned four seasons between 2000 and 2004.

While the first 30 episodes aired on DD National, Star Plus eventually took over.

Video Sanju tries to draw something with magic pencil in video

The video in question—shared by a popular paparazzi account on Instagram—features Vaidya trying to draw something. After he is done, he looks at the camera and says, "Yes! I did it." However, his happiness is short-lived as he realizes the object he just drew hasn't come alive. Though the video doesn't reveal anything else, there's a possibility that it could be an earphone commercial.

Reaction Naturally, fans demanded the show be brought back

The video was enough to fuel the nostalgia of an entire generation, and several Instagram users took to its comment section to say that there can't be anything better than the show's return. One user wrote, "Wow! Number 1 show of my childhood (sic)," while another one said, "OMG! Will this series come back again? I cannot wait." We hope Vaidya clarifies something soon!

Career Take a look at Vaidya's body of work on television

Vaidya, who has been active in the entertainment industry since 1999, has been a part of several popular shows over the years. These include Sony TV's Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Star Plus's Karn Sangini, and Zee TV's Ramayan. He is presently seen in Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa alongside Rachi Sharma. Meanwhile, Shaka Laka Boom Boom can be currently streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.