Rupali Ganguly to Arvind Vaidya: Exploring salaries of 'Anupamaa's actors

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 28, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Here's how much the cast members of TV show 'Anupamaa' earn.

Hindi television series Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles has been running successfully ever since the show began in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actors have earned huge popularity, so much so that they have become household names now. So, how much do the stars of Anupamaa earn? Read on to know who's the highest-paid actor.

Anupamaa is being aired on the Star Plus TV channel.

It's the official Hindi remake of Star Jalsha's hit Bengali show Sreemoyee.

The show also has a Marathi version titled Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and all of the versions follow the same plot.

It revolves around a woman, who is a loving wife, caring mother, and devoted daughter-in-law, whose love and care aren't valued.

Top earners Ganguly is the highest-paid actor of the show

It comes as no surprise that Ganguly, who plays the lead role, is the highest-paid actor in the show. Her remuneration for a day is reportedly Rs. 60,000. Pandey, who is the leading man of the show, takes home Rs. 50,000 per day. The third highest-paid actor is Paras Kalnawat who plays Samar Shah. The actor's salary for a day is around Rs. 40,000.

Figures How much do the Shahs charge every day?

Actor Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty plays a pivotal negative role in Anupamaa. For her role as Kavya, the actor's remuneration is Rs. 35,000 per day. Muskaan Bamne's salary per day is Rs. 27,000 for her role as Pakhi in the show. Nidhi Shah, who shot to huge fame after her role as Kinjal Paritosh Shah in Anupamaa is paid Rs. 26,000 per day.

Information Remunerations of Arvind Vaidya, Anagha Bhosale

Anagha Bhosale's remuneration is Rs. 26,000 per day for her role as Nandini, while Alpana Buch, who plays Baa, earns Rs. 22,000 per day. Veteran TV actor Arvind Vaidya's salary is Rs. 25,000 per day for playing Hasmukh Shah. Tassnim Sheikh, who plays Rakhi Dave, is paid Rs. 28,000 a day, while Aashish Mehrotra's salary for his role as Toshu is Rs. 33,000 daily.