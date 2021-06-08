Apurva Agnihotri quits 'Anupamaa' barely months after joining the show

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 02:19 pm

No more Dr. Advait Khanna? Apurva Agnihotri bids adieu to 'Anupamaa'

Apurva Agnihotri, who had joined the top-rated daily soap Anupamaa a few months ago as Dr. Advait Khanna, bid adieu to it recently, with an emotional post. He thanked its "maverick" producer Rajan Shahi and "his beyond incredible team and outstanding actors" for this "beautiful journey." He shared a picture alongside Shahi, and wrote, "And yet another beautiful journey comes to an end."

Happy existence doesn't call for anger, chaos: Agnihotri on Shahi

"End yes but a journey filled with so much love, laughter, happiness, madness, and credit for all of the above goes to our Maverick Rajan and his beyond incredible team and outstanding actors," Agnihotri wrote. He highlighted how Shahi shows "that a happy existence doesn't call for anger and chaos and the living proof of this is DKP (Director's Kut Productions, Shahi's production house)."

Interesting fact: 'Anupamaa' marked a hat-trick between the duo

The Pardes actor had joined the show in April, which Shahi had announced on Instagram. He had said that Anupamaa marked a hat-trick between them, having directed Agnihotri in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and producing Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, which had the actor playing a crucial role. Upon joining the show, Agnihotri had said that his "character has a lot of layers, and many shades."

TRP charts: 'Anupamaa' recently came back to the top

Meanwhile, Anupamaa, which had slipped to second position and stayed there for many weeks, recently climbed back on top in TRP charts. It was dethroned by another of Star Plus show called Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It was speculated that the extended track of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj's (Sudhanshu Pandey) divorce led to the slip, but new twists helped it claw back.

Agnihotri had acted in 'Pardes,' and many other notable shows

Agnihotri, a seasoned performer, first gained prominence when he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan in Pardes. But it was his stint as Armaan Suri in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin that made him a household name. He has since been a part of many TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and Saubhaghyalakshmi. He also had participated in Bigg Boss 7.