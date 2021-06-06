Actor Saumya Tandon denies using fake ID for COVID-19 vaccination

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 11:01 am

Saumya Tandon accused of using fake ID to procure COVID-19 vaccine

The scarcity of COVID-19 vaccines combined with the rising number of cases has led to many people using unfair means to get the jab. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! fame Saumya Tandon has become the latest celebrity to be accused of using a fake identity card in order to obtain the vaccine. However, she took to social media and denied all such "unverified" claims.

Clarification

Tandon clarifies she followed the proper procedure

After the rumors started circulating online, the actor issued a clarification claiming she got the vaccine by fair means. She said, "Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first COVID vaccine dose from A facility in Thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a center near my house following proper procedures...."

Details

Tandon claimed that the ID card was doctored

A photo showing Tandon's name and photo with the designation "admin" on an ID card was shared by a user. However, Tandon later called it "fake." She further clarified that anyone can edit such cards using her photos available in the public domain. Tandon also said that since the card bore no authority stamp, she couldn't even take any action against those responsible.

Career

Tandon quit 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!' last year

Tandon, who debuted on television in 2006 playing Rusty in the show Aisa Des Hai Mera, went on to do a cameo in Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met. She hosted the dance reality show Dance India Dance for several seasons with Jay Bhanushali. Tandon gained immense popularity for playing Anita Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! which she quit last year.

Controversy

Meera Chopra was also accused of getting vaccine unfairly

Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actor Meera Chopra was also recently accused of posing as a frontline worker in order to procure the vaccine. Reports claimed that she produced a fabricated ID that showed her as a care center supervisor, which helped her get the first jab. She later denied any such claims and said that she only provided her Aadhaar card for the vaccine.