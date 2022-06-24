Entertainment

'TMKOC' actor Neha Mehta didn't receive several months' payment?

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 24, 2022, 05:39 pm

Neha Mehta was a part of 'TMKOC' for 12 years.

The woes of India's longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) refuse to die down. From Shailesh Lodha's departure after 14 years to Disha Vakani's decision to bid adieu to the slice-of-life serial, things have been going south. Now, former cast member Neha Mehta has shockingly revealed that the makers are yet to pay her last six months' dues! Details inside.

Since its inception in 2008, TMKOC has established itself as one of Hindi television's best offerings.

It is particularly lauded for focusing on matters of national importance while lacing them with a dose of humor and wit.

The show features a large ensemble cast, and while most of the primary actors have stayed, some have left along the way—Mehta being one of them.

Mehta played Anjali, a fitness-conscious woman married to the titular character. In a conversation with Bombay Times, she said, "I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months' money is pending." She also clarified that she lives a dignified life and doesn't like complaining about things, but this is an entirely different matter.

She added that while she has reached out to the show's makers, things have not fared well for her yet. "After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining...hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money," said the actor. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi is yet to react.

While quitting the SAB TV program in 2020, Mehta had said that "personal reasons" had compelled her to walk out. In an interview, she had also mentioned that she was looking to explore other meaty options, which is why she decided to hang her boots. Since then, she has reportedly finished shooting for a Gujarati film and will be seen in a web series.