'Hera Pheri 3' returning with original cast: All we know

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 24, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

'Hera Pheri 3' is in the making! (Photo credit: IMDb)

Great news for fans of the Hera Pheri franchise! Producer Firoz Nadiadwala recently confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 is in the making! And, it would also feature the original cast members. While no plot details or release date were announced, Nadiadwala did mention that updates about the film will be formally announced soon. Here's what the filmmaker had to say about the development.

The first Hera Pheri movie was released in the year 2000 and starred actors Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

Phir Hera Pheri (2006) featured the same cast alongside bringing in actor Bipasha Basu.

The films were famous for their hilarious script and excellent performances.

The question is, will the third installment live up to the benchmark set by the first two films?

Quote Director shortlisted, announcement will be made soon

Speaking of the new film, Nadiadwala told Bollywood Hungama, "You'll get to see it very soon with the same star cast." He also revealed that a director has been shortlisted and the announcement will be made soon. "The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It'll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters," he added.

Filmmaker Neeraj Vora who helmed the second installment had started work on the film in 2004 but it was shelved after he fell ill. Nadiadwala said that the film will have changes in terms of story and characters. "We can't take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism, etc," he added.

Details Will we get 'Hera Pheri 4,' future sequels?

Nadiadwala hinted at more future installments saying, "We hope that there will be a new film released every 15 months." "Sustaining at the box office is important. And the moment you take anything for granted, it falls. Because we hope that God willing, we can make more parts: Hera Pheri 4, Hera Pheri 5, etc." So, we just might get more films soon!