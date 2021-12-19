Entertainment 'Antim' and 'Atrangi Re' to be digitally released simultaneously

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 19, 2021, 04:00 pm

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar all set to clash on digital platforms

Did you know a major clash of films at the box office starring Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar was averted last year? Kumar's Laxmii and Khan's Radhe were to release on Eid 2021 but were postponed as the nation went under lockdown. However, a similar situation has come again as Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5 will premiere Atrangi Re and Antim, respectively, on December 24, 2021.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Khan's latest release Antim managed to earn Rs. 38.97 crore at the box office. The verdict of the film is still pending. On the other hand, Kumar's last, Sooryavanshi, turned out to be a super hit earning Rs. 195.30 crore. In terms of numbers, Kumar turned out to be a winner here. Now, it will be interesting to see which film does well digitally.

Information Trade analyst feels the films' digital clash is 'okay'

"There's nothing to worry about. Antim - The Final Truth is a film that was released in cinemas first. Therefore, a chunk of viewers has already seen it. Atrangi Re, meanwhile, is a fresh film," a trade analyst told Bollywood Hungama. He also emphasized the same-day digital release of films doesn't matter, but the same can't be said about clashes at the ticket window.

Additional information Film can premiere on OTT 28 days after theatrical release

Talking about the Khan-Kumar digital clash, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "As per the new normal arrangement, films can be released on the OTT platform in 28 days." They further cited the example of Sooryavanshi's November 5 theatrical release followed by the December 3 premiere on Netflix. Similarly, Bunty Aur Babli 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 17—28 days after theatrical release.

Details Both films have digital release on Christmas Eve

Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar is helmed by Aanand L Rai. Backed by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films, the film will be out on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar just in time for Christmas. However, Antim featuring Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, and Khan was a hard-hitting actioner directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Check our review.