'Bunty Aur Babli 2' review: Rani Mukerji leads this laugh-riot

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 19, 2021, 05:07 pm

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' makes an ideal watch with family on a weekend

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 released today. The con drama gets bigger and funnier this time, but there is a concoction of different emotions along with humor in this story. This family entertainer by Yash Raj Films makes for a perfect weekend movie after a hectic work week. Here's our review.

Story

This con drama is full of glitz, glamor, and laughter

The film starts with Khan (Rakesh) and Mukerji (Vimmi Trivedi) living their life in UP's Fursatganj. They have stopped conning people long ago. However, the new cheaters Kunal (Chaturvedi) and Sonia (Wagh) are fooling people in the name of Bunty Babli. Police officer Jatayu Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) picks up Rakesh and Vimmi to get hold of new scamsters. Will Vimmi and Rakesh succeed?

Performances

Chaturvedi and Wagh perform good, Pankaj Tripathi amazes you

Mukerji as a Punjabi wife looks convincing in her loud clothes and over-the-top jokes. On the other hand, Khan portrays an easy-going middle-aged man, who's scared of his wife. Chaturvedi and Wagh emerge as good performers. The different characters they played in this film display their potential to do any kind of role. Tripathi and his sense of humor will amaze you, of course.

Minuses

Some jokes might straight away fall flat

The biggest turn-off is music. I can't recall any song from the film that is worth having on my playlist, except the title track. Some of the humor in a few situations look forced. The logic is missing in a simple scene where Rakesh urges his wife to color his already jet-black hair. Also, the kid who plays their child is portrayed as over-smart.

Verdict

You can watch the film while relaxing with your family

Aditya Chopra has written an interesting story with a surprising climax (Won't reveal the spoiler here). Director, Varun V Sharma manages to raise the bar of the sequel. The audience's laughter summed up how much they enjoyed the film. In a nutshell, this exaggerated comic drama makes a perfect film to wind up your weekend. Verdict: 3.5 stars (For funny dialogues and Mukerji's performance).