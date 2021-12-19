Entertainment Next 'Spider-Man' movie already in discussion, confirms Kevin Feige

Published on Dec 19, 2021, 02:25 pm

Next movie after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is already in planning stage

What comes after "No Way Home?" Confused? We are talking about the future of Spider-Man movies here, after the last film in the Homecoming trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, hit the screens Thursday. According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, he's already planning on the next one with Sony producer Amy Pascal. Earlier, Pascal had assured Tom Holland's journey as Spider-Man wasn't getting over.

Context Why does this story matter?

A monumental figure for the superhero-loving audience, Spider-Man has often been at the center of chaos with Sony and Marvel's cooperation issues. While Sony Pictures owns the Marvel character's film rights, to bring Spidey into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the two studios needed to work together, which has gone astray a few times. So, it's a relief a new film is in the works.

Quotes 'We're beginning to develop where the story heads next'

Speaking to The New York Times, both the studios were eager to collaborate. When asked about the sequel to No Way Home, Feige said, "Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next." He stressed fans won't have to go through "any separation trauma" like what happened after Far From Home.

Quote Slight spoiler warning: Pascal gave insight into upcoming movies' design

Elaborating on what Feige said, Pascal added: "At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision... It's a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film." You can read our review.

Timeline 'No Way Home' was made part of new Sony-Marvel deal

To recall, after Far From Home came out in 2019, Marvel and Sony's co-financing deal fell through, jeopardizing the future of Holland's web-slinger. Fans had collectively lost their cool until the firms had signed another deal to complete the trilogy at least. So, many were considering No Way Home to be Holland's last outing as the superhero, but now we have some hope.

Future films At least three more Spidey movies are coming, Pascal confirmed

Earlier this month, Pascal had given fans a welcome surprise by saying Sony and Marvel were going to work together on at least three more Spider-Man movies with Holland as the lead. "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel - [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," she had said. Till something concrete shows up, we wait.