Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 01, 2021, 06:36 pm

Rejoice! Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in future movies

A legacy is coming to an end this December with Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. This movie will mark the finale of the trilogy that began in 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming. As it is ending, fans got worried about the future of Holland's run as the favorite web-slinger. But a producer has confirmed that he will return with Spider-Man movies in the future.

The unique problem with Spider-Man stems from ownership rights. Sony Pictures owns the film rights for the Marvel Comics character. To bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios struck a special deal with Sony, leading to all Holland-led appearances. However, this co-financing pact fell apart in 2019, after which a new short deal was signed, letting Holland finish the trilogy.

Thus the new deal had left future MCU Spider-Man projects in limbo. But Sony producer Amy Pascal told Fandango that they will collaborate with Marvel for another trilogy and those will also star the Cherry actor. "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel - [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," she said.

"We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies," Pascal added. "Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners." Although the producer hinted at that things are in the discussion stage, there are no official plans for a trilogy, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, Sony also has the rights to some other Marvel characters like Venom (Part 2 came out this year) and Morbius (stand-alone movie coming in January next year). Meanwhile, the recently released trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has created a massive buzz online. After introducing multi-verse in the Disney+ Hotstar series Loki, MCU is pitting Spidey against multiple supervillains in this movie.

It's beneficial for Sony-Marvel to produce more Spider-Man because the craze is unreal. Ahead of its December 15 release, pre-booking for Spider-Man: No Way Home began a few days ago, immediately crashing various websites. The demand was so huge that netizens noticed people were reselling their tickets for as high as $25K (over Rs. 18L) on eBay in the US. Unbelievable is the word!