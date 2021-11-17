'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Can Spidey defeat multiverse villains alone?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 17, 2021, 11:51 am

Building upon the hype created by the teaser trailer in August, Sony dropped the official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home today. We get more insight into why is every Spider-Man villain out here in the world of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, what will make them go, and why was Parker fighting with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the teaser. Let's dive in.

Trailer

Doctor Strange's spell goes wrong, multiple Spider-Man supervillains greet Parker

As we saw in the teaser, the upcoming film picks up where Spider-Man: Far from Home left off, that is with Spider-Man's identity being out in the world. Given Parker is now "Public Enemy no. 1," he approaches Doctor Strange to make everyone forget his identity but that spell falls through, thus opening a slit in the multiverse, ushering in every Spider-Man villain ever.

Details

Only solution is defeating 4 supervillains all together, no biggie!

The first to show up is Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, followed by Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Then, Strange tells Parker (Holland), his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) all the villains die at the hands of Spider-Man in other universes and that needs to happen here too. Only difficulty? They're all here together.

Comments

Suspense: MJ falls off a tower, will Parker save her?

Presumably, Parker refuses to kill the villains and hence, his fight with Strange. At the end of the trailer, the web-slinger is at the end of his wits and strength. Will he pull through? We'll know on December 17. Also, makers gave us a heart attack with MJ falling off a tower--like every Spider-Man love interest ever--and we hope Parker catches her this time.

Trinity

Fans still convinced Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield will show up

And no, the trailer had no signs of other Spider-M[e]n, played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield. Actors involved with the project, including Holland, have mentioned they are not returning. But fans still think it's a marketing ploy. One YouTube user commented, "Notice how [Lizard] and [Electro] aren't even aiming for Tom Holland's Spider-Man in that final shot?... They edited out Tobey and Andrew 1000%."

Information

This might be Tom Holland's last outing as web slinger

Holland has confirmed No Way Home will be the last installment to the Spider-Man trilogy that began with Spider-Man: Homecoming. Even the actor's contract with Marvel Studios is ending. Hence, the chances of Sony-Marvel ending it with a bang (all three Spider-Men together) is likely.