Not part of 'The Family Man 3,' clarifies Sharad Kelkar
By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 08, 2025
11:36 am
What's the story

Sharad Kelkar, who played Arvind in the first two seasons of The Family Man, has confirmed that he will not be returning for the third season. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, "I am not part of The Family Man 3. All I know is the story this time takes them all to the North East, and she (Priya Mani's character) maybe goes with him."

Show's future

Kelkar confident about show's future

Despite his absence from the upcoming season, Kelkar is confident about the show's future. He said, "It's a beautiful show, and I am sure they've written an outstanding third season." The Family Man 3 will feature Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari and Priya Mani returning as Suchitra "Suchi" Tiwari. Suchi and Arvind were colleagues and friends, and on the Lonavala trip, something happened between them, but the audience still doesn't know what.

Streaming details

Release date is yet to be announced

While viewers might not get resolution to Arvind's track in the Raj & DK show, there's a lot to look forward to this season. Makers officially announced the third part in June, and Jaideep Ahlawat is touted to play an important role this time. The new season is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video sometime later this year.