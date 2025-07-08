Not part of 'The Family Man 3,' clarifies Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar is not returning for 'The Family Man 3'

Sharad Kelkar, who played Arvind in the first two seasons of The Family Man, has confirmed that he will not be returning for the third season. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, "I am not part of The Family Man 3. All I know is the story this time takes them all to the North East, and she (Priya Mani's character) maybe goes with him."