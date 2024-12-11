Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a thrilling OTT binge this week!

Your weekly OTT guide

'Mismatched 3,' 'Despatch': Your OTT watchlist is here

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Dec 11, 202402:00 am

What's the story The week of December 9-15 is packed with exciting OTT releases. These include Jamie Foxx's stand-up special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was on Netflix and the anthology series Secret Level on Amazon Prime Video. Both were released on Tuesday. Another notable release is the drama One Hundred Years of Solitude—based on Gabriel Garcia Marquez's namesake novel (arriving on Netflix on Wednesday). Here's the full list.

#1, #2

'La Palma' and 'No Good Deed' on Netflix

Continuing its content dominance, Netflix will release the miniseries La Palma on Thursday (December 12). It is a suspenseful drama about a Norwegian family's vacation that turns into a nightmare due to an imminent volcanic eruption. In addition, No Good Deed, a dark comedy about three families vying for an old Spanish-style villa will be released on Thursday (December 12). It features Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano.

#3, #4

New seasons of 'Mismatched' and 'Bandish Bandits'

Netflix will also release the third season of Mismatched, a coming-of-age romantic drama featuring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. Set for Friday's (December 13) release, the new episodes will further explore Dimple and Rishi's relationship as they encounter new challenges in their personal and professional lives. Meanwhile, on Friday, you can also switch to Amazon Prime Video to catch Season 2 of the romantic musical drama Bandish Bandits.

#5, #6

'Despatch' and 'Bougainvillea' to premiere on ZEE5, SonyLIV

ZEE5 will release Despatch, a suspense thriller featuring Manoj Bajpayee as a crime journalist caught up in the world of crime. The film hits the platform on Friday. SonyLIV will premiere Bougainvillea, a psychological crime thriller of a couple caught up in the crime investigation of missing tourists in Kerala. The film—released in October—stars Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil. It will be available to stream on Friday.

#7, #8

'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' and 'Bookie 2' to stream

JioCinema will drop Paris & Nicole: The Encore, a new series celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Simple Life. It sees Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie going on a road trip and staging an opera. It will be released on Friday. The OTT platform will also premiere the second season of Bookie, exploring the life of a veteran bookie dealing with sports gambling legalization, family drama, and unstable clients. It also drops on Friday.