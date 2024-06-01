Next Article

Box office: Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bhaiyya Ji' struggles to keep pace

By Tanvi Gupta 01:59 pm Jun 01, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Since its release on May 24, Bhaiyya Ji, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has witnessed a steady decline in box office revenue. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the movie's earnings took a notable dip by its eighth day of screening. On Friday, it accumulated a meager ₹52 lakh, bringing its total collection to ₹8.72cr. The film, a revenge drama, reportedly marks Bajpayee's milestone 100th film.

Earnings summary

'Bhaiyya Ji' eight-day box office collection breakdown

Throughout its eight-day run, Bhaiyya Ji has seen varying collections. The film opened to a decent start, earning ₹1.35cr, followed by ₹1.75cr on Day 2, and ₹1.85cr on Day 3. However, the collections began to decline from Day 4 onwards, with ₹90 lakh on Day 4, ₹85 lakh on Day 5, and ₹75 lakh on both Day 6 and Day 7.

Collection details

Day-to-day earnings of 'Bhaiyya Ji' show a downward trend

On the eighth day, Bhaiyya Ji experienced a drop in earnings, with ₹23 lakhs less than the previous day's collection of ₹75 lakh. The film recorded a total Hindi occupancy rate of 34.33% on Friday. Throughout the day, occupancy rates fluctuated, starting with morning shows at 15.19%, followed by afternoon shows at 31.18%. Evening shows saw a slight increase to 34.60%, with night shows reaching the highest rate at 56.34%.

Plot

'Bhaiyya Ji' faces stiff competition from 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

Already grappling with challenges, Bhaiyya Ji faced another setback when Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's sports romance drama, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, hit theaters on Friday. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film made a remarkable debut, raking in ₹7cr on its opening day. Now, as the days progress, the true trial for Bhaiyya Ji begins. Its fate hangs in the balance, with the risk of disappearing from theaters if it fails to pick up momentum soon.

About the film

Everything to know about 'Bhaiyya Ji'

Bhaiyya Ji reunites the creative forces behind Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (ZEE5), including director Singh Karki and producer Vinod Bhanushali with Bajpayee. In this high-stakes drama, a young man Vedant falls victim to a spoiled brat Abhimanyu's ruthless actions, igniting a relentless pursuit for justice led by Vedant's brother, Ramcharan aka Bhaiyya Ji. With stellar performances by Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, and Zoya Hussain, the film promises an intense cat-and-mouse narrative. However, its critical reception was negative.