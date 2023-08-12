Manoj Bajpayee to headline, produce Apoorv Singh Karki's 'Bhaiyaaji'

Written by Isha Sharma August 12, 2023

After Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai's resounding success, acting powerhouse Manoj Bajpayee has re-collaborated with its team for the upcoming film Bhaiyaaji. In addition to headlining the drama, Bajpayee will also reportedly co-produce it. Apoorv Singh Karki will direct the film, while Vinod Bhanushali and Deepak Kingrani will co-produce and write it, respectively. It is scheduled to go on floors in mid-September 2023.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was released on ZEE5 in May 2023 and received an astounding response. The buzz surrounding it was intense, and it was even released theatrically for a limited period. Several viewers also demanded that Bajpayee be considered for the Best Actor Award at the National Film Awards. The formidable team's re-collaboration, thus, is worth keeping an eye out for.

Expressing his excitement, Bajpayee told PTI, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life." "A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, (it) made me decide to collaborate with [Karki], who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer along with the lovely team."

Karki is also thrilled about the development. He said, "With Bhaiyaaji, we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama." "Working with Manoj ji again was an easy decision. Seeing his dedication towards the art and his active contribution...makes him not just a director's actor but also a producer's actor."

Bhaiyaaji's September shooting schedule is likely to last around 45 days across parts of Uttar Pradesh. Co-producer Samiksha Oswal has dubbed it a story of "emotions, action, and drama." The makers also said it will bring back the "dialogue baazi of '70s and '80s Hindi Cinema." Kamlesh Bhanushali, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee (Bajpayee's wife), and Vikram Khakhar are also aboard as co-producers.

