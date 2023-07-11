Entertainment

#LGMTrailer launch: Exploring MS Dhoni's unwavering bond with Tamil Nadu

July 11, 2023

Exploring Dhoni's deep-rooted connection with Tamil Nadu

Legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has wholeheartedly embraced Chennai, receiving unconditional love and support in return. Celebrating the bond, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni launched the trailer of their debut production venture, LGM: Let's Get Married—a Tamil film—on Monday. As the film nears release, we take a closer look at instances that have forged a profound bond between Dhoni and Tamil Nadu.

When CM Stalin hailed Dhoni as 'adopted son of TN'

During the launch of the TN Championship Foundation, CM MK Stalin hailed Dhoni as the "adopted son of TN" and expressed his admiration, stating, "Like everyone in the state, I'm also a huge fan of Dhoni." The widespread craze for "Captain Cool" extends even to politicians, as the CM revealed that he visited the Chepauk cricket stadium twice solely to watch Dhoni's batting prowess.

Did you know that Dhoni's Test debut happened in Chennai?

For those unaware, Dhoni's connection with Chennai predates his selection in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team. When asked about his connection with Tamil Nadu, Dhoni explained, "One of the most memorable moments was my Test debut, which took place in Chennai. With CSK, it provided me with an opportunity to understand the culture, which was very different from where I actually came from."

Why is Dhoni given the name 'Thala' by CSK fans?

Thala signifies "leader" or "head" in the Tamil language, and this is the nickname Dhoni was given affectionately by his ardent CSK fans. During a post-match press conference in the 2019 IPL, Dhoni was questioned about the name Thala, to which the wicketkeeper said, "It holds a special place in my heart. I was unaware that it was part of the first CSK song."

When 'Thala' was likened to the legendary 'Thalaivar'

Dhoni swiftly ascended to superstar status in TN—primarily due to this remarkable achievement of leading CSK in IPL. After his victories, he was likened to the legendary actor Rajinikanth, and people started drawing parallels. It is noteworthy that both the stars share similar humble backgrounds. Just as Rajinikanth began his career as a bus conductor, Dhoni started his professional life as a ticket collector.

