Lifestyle

Hyderabad man spent Rs. 6 lakh on idlis last year

Hyderabad man spent Rs. 6 lakh on idlis last year

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 31, 2023, 01:23 pm 2 min read

When in doubt, order idlis!

For this idli lover from Hyderabad, nothing beats the taste of his favorite South Indian delicacy. In a surprising revelation on Thursday, food delivery giant Swiggy disclosed that the passionate idli lover had gone on a spending spree, racking up an astonishing bill of Rs. 6 lakh on idlis alone over the past year! Here are some juicy details.

The man ordered a total of 8,428 plates of idlis

On World Idli Day (March 30), Swiggy released an interesting report analyzing its orders from the period from March 30, 2022, to March 25, 2023. The report highlighted that one individual from Hyderabad ordered 8,428 plates of idlis over the past year, including orders for friends and family, and even while traveling to cities like Bengaluru and Chennai.

Indians can't get enough of idlis

Swiggy delivered a staggering 33 million plates of idlis in the last 12 months, indicating that people all over India just can't get enough of this popular dish. The top three cities that ordered the most idlis are Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Other cities like Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Vizag, Delhi, Kolkata, and Kochi also come close in terms of the popularity of idli.

Indians like to have idlis between 8 to 10 am

The analysis also revealed that the most popular time to order idlis is between 8 am to 10 am. People from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Mumbai also order idlis for dinner. And, what is the most loved variant of idlis? The plain idli! Across all cities, people prefer the simple, plain idli. Try these idli recipes to amp up your brekkie experience.

Idli is the second most ordered breakfast item

According to Swiggy's analysis, idlis are the second most popular breakfast item on the food delivery platform, right after Masala Dosa. In Bengaluru, people like Rava idli more than in any other city. In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, people love to order ghee/neyi karam podi idli. Across all cities, Thatte idli and mini idli are also popular and people order them regularly.

Idli lovers also order a variety of side dish

Swiggy's research also revealed that customers like to spice up their idlis by adding a variety of delicious accompaniments such as sambar, coconut chutney, medu veda, karampuri, saagu, ghee, red chutney, Jain sambar, tea, and coffee to their orders. Looks like idlis are here to stay as the reigning champion of South Indian cuisine! Here's how you can make delicious idli at home.