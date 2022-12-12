India

Cyclone Mandous: Unseasonal rains in Maharashtra, Mumbai sees poor AQI

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 12, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

South peninsular India is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours

Several areas in Maharashtra experienced unseasonal showers on Monday as the mercury dipped below the normal mark. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur districts for the next two days. Meanwhile, southern India is likely to receive rains till Thursday owing to remnants of Cyclone Mandous, said the IMD.

Why does this story matter?

Cyclone Mandous made landfall in Tamil Nadu on Friday, with a reported wind speed of 75km/h.

The cyclonic storm was named "Mandous" by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an associate of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), meaning "treasure box" in Arabic.

As per IMD, three states were on red alert for the cyclone, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry (Union Territory).

Pune's minimum temperature rose, Mumbai's dipped

The Pune district saw sporadic light rainfall on Sunday evening. Moreover, moisture incursion reportedly raised Pune city's minimum temperature as the IMD's Shivajinagar observatory on Sunday recorded 12.3 °C against Saturday's 8.9 °C. On the other hand, Mumbai's minimum temperature fell as IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 18 °C, which was a notch below normal. Colaba's temperature was recorded at 21 °C.

Fisherfolk advised not to venture into the sea

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on 12th & 13th December, 2022. pic.twitter.com/zMyyu4HFmP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 12, 2022

Mumbai's AQI in 'poor' category

The air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai stood in the "poor" category on Sunday. However, it was better than last week when Mumbai's AQI crossed 300, reaching the "very poor" level, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Meanwhile, Delhi's minimum temperature was recorded at 8.8 °C on Sunday, while its AQI was measured at 329 (very poor).

Peninsular region to continue to experience isolated heavy rainfall

Following Mandous's landfall near Mamallapuram, numerous parts of Chennai experienced heavy downpours. Strong cyclonic winds uprooted hundreds of trees as Mandous weakened into a deep depression over Tamil Nadu's northern coast. Meanwhile, the southern peninsular region will continue to experience isolated heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. A low-pressure area could likely form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea around Tuesday.