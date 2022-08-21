India

NewsBytesExplainer: What is tomato flu, the new virus in Kerala

NewsBytesExplainer: What is tomato flu, the new virus in Kerala

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 21, 2022, 01:35 pm 3 min read

The tomato flu was first reported in Kollam on May 6 and has since targeted 82 children in Kerala. (Image via Twitter).

As India slowly starts to recover from the brutal COVID-19 waves and attempts to understand monkeypox, a new virus is emerging in Kerala. According to a report in the medical journal Lancet, Kerala has recorded 82 cases of a new ailment- tomato flu or tomato fever. This infectious disease is reportedly a variant of hand, foot, and mouth disease and is targeting young children.

Context Why does this story matter?

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 64.2 lakh people globally and about 5.2 lakh in India.

Kerala, which was one of the states most affected by COVID-19, has also witnessed the maximum number of monkeypox cases this year.

After a brutal wave of the Nipah virus in 2018, Kerala is now the first state to report tomato flu.

Flu What is tomato flu?

The tomato flu was first reported in Kollam on May 6 and has since targeted 82 children in Kerala. It has been reported in children below five years of age and is currently considered non-life-threatening. The ailment gets its name from the "red and painful blisters throughout the body that gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato," the Lancet report says.

Details Here is some more information about the flu

Tomato fever symptoms are similar to some COVID-19 symptoms, including fatigue, fever, and body aches, but it is not related to SARS-CoV-2. According to experts, the flu could be an after effect of dengue fever or chikungunya rather than a virtual infection. It can also be a new variant of the viral hand, foot, and mouth disease that targets children aged one to five.

Children Infection reported in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu

More than 82 children have contracted the infection in Kerala's Anchal, Kollam, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur districts. Additionally, 26 children (ages 1-9) in Odisha have also reported the infection. The states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha are the only ones to be affected thus far, and precautionary measures are being taken by local governments to contain its spread.

Symptoms What are the symptoms of tomato fever?

According to the Lancet report by Vivek Chavda, "The tomato flu is a self-limiting illness and specific drug exists to treat it." Primary symptoms include high fever, rashes, intense pain in joints, and painful red blisters on the body. Further symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, and dehydration, among others. The rashes are reportedly similar to the ones seen on monkeypox patients.

Information Children at higher risk of contracting the infection

The study added that children are at increased risk of contracting the tomato flu due to viral infections being common at their age. Young children can reportedly contract the infection through nappies, touching unclean surfaces, and putting things directly in the mouth. If tomato flu's outbreak is not prevented, "transmission might lead to serious consequences by spreading in adults as well," the report warned.

Precautions How can the spread of tomato flu be prevented?

With tomato fever being contagious, it is mandatory to isolate confirmed or suspected cases of the ailment. "Isolation should be followed for 5-7 days from symptom onset...best solution is the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitization," the report said. Additionally, infected children should not share toys, clothes, or food, with non-infected children. Patients with the infection should stay hydrated and be on bed rest.