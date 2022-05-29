India

Man dies of West Nile fever in Kerala's Thrissur

Man dies of West Nile fever in Kerala's Thrissur

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 29, 2022, 08:31 pm 2 min read

The last death due to West Nile fever in Kerala was caused in 2019.

Authorities sounded an alert in Kerala on Sunday following the first death due to West Nile fever. Puthanpurackal Joby, 47, from Panancheri in the Thrissur district became the first causality due to the sickness in recent years. Earlier, West Nile fever, which is spread by mosquitoes of the Culex genus, took life in Kerala in 2019.

Details What do we know about the case?

As per officials, Joby developed symptoms on May 17 after which he was treated in different hospitals. They said the victim reached the Government Medical College, Thrissur two days ago and was diagnosed with West Nile fever by physicians. Two persons who accompanied him have also developed some symptoms of the sickness and are being investigated, according to Panancheri Panchayat President P Raveendran.

Response What measures does the government initiate?

Meanwhile, preventative measures have been implemented in the region, according to the health department. In Panancheri panchayat, a dry day will be observed to eliminate mosquito breeding places in residential areas. In addition, further samples have been obtained to determine the disease's spread. "A meeting of health officials and panchayat members was convened to strengthen preventive measures," said the panchayat president.

About What is West Nile fever?

In humans, West Nile fever is mainly transmitted by mosquito bites. Mosquitoes become infected after feeding on infected birds, and the virus circulates in their blood for a few days before reaching the salivary glands. Mosquito bites then spread the virus to humans and animals after biting them, where it can grow and cause sickness.

Information 80% infected persons don't show symptoms

The West Nile virus, according to the health authorities, can cause a deadly neurological condition in people. However, roughly 80% of people infected will not exhibit any symptoms. It is mostly transmitted by the bites of infected mosquitoes, with birds serving as natural hosts.