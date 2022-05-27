Lifestyle

5 tourist places to visit in Varkala, Kerala

Located in Kerala, Varkala is a beautiful coastal town that is quite popular among tourists for its sunkissed beaches, waving palms, stunning backwaters, and serene atmosphere. You can enjoy various adventure water sports on the beaches here for a thrilling experience. The place is unexplored by tourists and is a great escape from commercial tourist spots. Here are five popular tourist places in Varkala.

#1 Varkala Beach

Also called Papanasam Beach, Varkala Beach is set against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea and surrounded by huge rocks and palm trees. The water here is said to have medicinal properties and a dip in the water will wash away all the sins and thus the name Papanasam which means "Destroyer of Sins." Don't miss the sunset here while enjoying a coastal walk.

#2 Janardana Swami Temple

Often called the Varanasi of the South, the Janardana Swami Temple is located on top of a hill at the road that moves toward Varkala Beach. The temple is 2,000 years old and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Hanuman. Non-Hindus are not allowed to enter the temple's inner sanctum. A 10-day Arattu festival is organized here annually from March to April.

#3 Varkala Tunnel

Built by Sir Madhava Rao, the then dewan of Travancore in 1867, Varkala Tunnel took 14 years to get completed. The mysterious tunnel runs a little over 900 feet and was constructed for merchants as a halt before they continued their journey toward Thiruvananthapuram. You can try boating here through the historic tunnel to get the feel of a Gondola ride in Venice.

#4 Kappil Lake

Surrounded by dense coconut trees, palm trees, and a peaceful environment, Kappil Lake is a popular tourist attraction in Varkala. You can try pedal boating here by hiring the boats from the boat clubs located near the lake. You can also take a walk along the bridge that sits across the lake and enjoy the mesmerizing view of the sparkling waters.

#5 Varkala Lighthouse

A popular place for family picnics, and nature photography, Varkala Lighthouse was constructed in 1684 by the Britishers to help the ships coming from Britain with navigation. The lighthouse tower is 130 meters tall and offers a stunning bird's eye view of the coast. It's the perfect place to capture some amazing nature photographs on your camera while enjoying the picturesque setting.