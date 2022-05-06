Lifestyle

5 offbeat places to visit near Manali

Written by Lahari Basu May 06, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Manali has plenty of small places around it that are a traveler's delight. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

If you are looking to visit Manali but are scared about the crowds, you can skip it entirely and instead visit some quaint places around Manali. A true explorer would want to take the untrodden path and visit the less-traveled places. Check out these destinations for a calmer and undisturbed holiday. You can work from most of the places mentioned in the list below.

#1 Malana

Malana is a village in the Parvati Valley, around two and half hours from Manali. It is home to two breathtaking stone and wood carved temples--the Jamdagni and Renuka Devi shrines. It is situated by the side of the Malana river, at an elevation of 2,652 meters above sea level. Malana is also famous for its "Malana Cream," a high purity hash.

#2 Gulaba

When the Rohtang Pass is closed in the winter, you can opt to visit Gulaba. Remember the incredible views from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? That's Gulaba where the college-goers went trekking. There's dense snow in the winter and it is still a lesser-known destination roughly 6 km from Solang Valley. You can go skiing, trekking, hiking, paragliding, and snow scooter riding.

#3 Kaza

Kaza is the largest town in Spiti Valley characterized by Monasteries, high altitude farming and rocky mountain slopes. The desert-like place has spectacular views of snow-covered mountains. Ki Monastery is particularly famous here. Kaza also has the world's highest petrol pump, and the world's highest inhabited villages. Being a part of the Tibetan Plateau, Kaza can give the feel of Tibet and Ladakh.

#4 Jispa

Jispa is a village located north of Keylong along the Manali-Leh Highway. The Bhaga riverside and the mountainous backdrop are sure to make your jaw drop in awe. Situated 3657.6 meters above sea level, winter temperature drops to as low as -17 degree Celsius. The village has a helipad, a folk museum, a mountaineers' hut, a post office, and a monastery.

#5 Shoja

The area surrounding Shoja is part of the Great Himalayan National Park. You can explore the forest of oak, pines and bamboo, and the alpine meadows. A tributary to Beas river flows nearby and you can go fishing trout there. Shoja offers splendid views of snow-capped mountains in the distance. The night sky here is particularly inviting, it is a treat for stargazers.