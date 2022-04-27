Lifestyle

Top 5 tourist attractions in Manali

Written by Sneha Das Apr 27, 2022, 03:50 pm 3 min read

These breathtaking locations in Manali are sure to enchant you with their beauty.

Located in Himachal Pradesh, Manali is one of the most visited and popular travel destinations in India. It is the ideal place for adventure enthusiasts. The Solang Valley, quaint cafes, temples, waterfalls, national parks--there is a lot to explore in Manali. You can also go to Kullu and Kasol from here. Here are the top five tourist attractions in Manali.

Information How to reach Manali

Bhuntar, located around 50 kilometers from Manali, is the nearest airport and is connected to Delhi and Chandigarh. You can take a taxi from here. You can also take a train to Jogindernagar railway station. Cabs from Ambala and Chandigarh are also quite popularly availed.

#1 Solang Valley

Located at about 8,400 feet above sea level, Solang Valley is a delight for adventure sports lovers. The place is covered with snow in the winter months during which you can enjoy skiing and snowboarding. During the summer months, you can try zorbing, cable car rides, and paragliding while enjoying the mesmerizing view of the Himalayas. You can also visit the Shiva Temple here.

#2 Hidimba Devi Temple

Built in 1553 by Maharaja Bahadur Singh, the ancient Hidimba Devi Temple or Dhungari Temple is dedicated to Goddess Hidimba, the wife of Bheema from Mahabharata. The temple reflects Pagoda style architecture and has a facade of wooden carvings and a cone-shaped roof. Visit this place in mid-May to enjoy an interesting three-day temple festival that is attended by hundreds of devotees every year.

#3 Rohtang Pass

Located on the Pir Panjal Range, Rohtang Pass is popular for activities like trekking, mountain biking, paragliding, and skiing. It is situated at an elevation of 3,978 meters and is open from June to October. The pass remains closed from November to May owing to harsh winters. You can see the Lahaul Valley, the Chandra River, and the twin peaks of Geypan from here.

#4 Jogini Waterfall

The beautiful and scenic Jogini Waterfall is surrounded by greenery, orchards, snow-capped peaks of Rohtang Pass, and the mesmerizing Beas River. Falling from a height of 160 feet, the stunning falls allow you to take a dip in the chilly and refreshing waters. You can also visit some ancient shrines around the pool if you want to seek some spiritual blessings.

#5 Beas River

One of the most popular tourist spots in Manali, the stunning Beas River is located amidst lush pine trees and snow-capped mountains. You can enjoy water sports like kayaking and river rafting here and it can be best experienced from mid-April to June and mid-September to October. You can try rafting in grade II and III rapids of the Pirdi stretch in Beas River.