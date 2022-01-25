Lifestyle

5 waterfalls to visit at least once in your lifetime

Waterfalls have the power to cast some kind of a spiritual spell on us.

Waterfalls are a majestic creation of nature. Watching a waterfall is a breathtaking experience and one that you will never ever forget. While there is no dearth of waterfalls in the world, there are a few that will make your jaw drop. Here are some waterfalls around the world that you must visit at least once.

#1 Niagara Falls, North America

Niagara Falls kind of takes the top spot because of how majestic it is. It is a combination of three waterfalls--the American Falls, the Bridal Falls, and the Horseshoe Falls. Niagara Falls has the highest flow rate in entire North America and is spread over the borders of the US and Canada. It also produces electricity for millions of people every day.

#2 Victoria Falls, Zambia

Victoria Falls happens to be the world's largest waterfall. It is situated on the Zambezi River. Notably, the waterfall is over a mile wide and its mist can be witnessed from as much as 50 km far, which also leads to the formation of a beautiful rainbow on many days. Victoria Falls also has a big natural pool where tourists can safely swim.

#3 Yosemite Falls, California, USA

Located in the Yosemite National Park, Yosemite Falls is the fifth tallest waterfall worldwide, reaching 2,425 feet. During the late spring, it is fed by snowmelt, which makes the view nothing short of spectacular. You can also opt to go hiking around these falls. Ir is made up of three separate falls--Upper Yosemite Fall, the middle cascades, and Lower Yosemite Fall.

#4 Angel Falls, Venezuela

At a height of 979 meters, Angel Falls is as much as 20 times higher than Niagara Falls. However, you will have to take a boat ride from Canaima town to reach here. But the experience is totally worth it once you reach there. The water level is exceptionally high from June to December. The falls was named after American adventurer Jimmie Angel.

#5 Kaieteur Falls, Guyana

At a height of 741 feet, Kaieteur Falls is the largest single-drop waterfall worldwide and one of the tallest and most magnificent ones. Kaieteur Falls flow at the rate of 23,400 cubic feet per second Fun Fact: The water here appears to be of coffee color. Now that we have you covered, plan a vacation with family, friends, or a solo trip.