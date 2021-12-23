Lifestyle 5 foods to try when in Odisha

5 foods to try when in Odisha

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 01:35 pm

Odisha is known for its rich and mouth-watering Odia cuisine

Odisha is well-known for its fascinating culture, scenic beauty, and amazing architecture. Apart from this, the state also offers rich and mouth-watering Odia cuisine that attracts a lot of travelers. The Odia cuisine is extremely flavorful but low on oil and spices. The food here is usually served on sal leaf plates. Check out a few of these dishes you shouldn't miss.

#1 Pakhala Bhata

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Pakhala Bhata is a must-have when you visit the state during summer. The dish is extremely soothing and gives you a respite from the summer heat. It is made from rice that is soaked overnight. Then some curd is added to it along with different spices. The dish is usually served with Badi Chura and papad. It also aids in better sleep.

#2 Pilaf

Source: Pixabay

Pilaf is a delectable rice dish that is extremely popular in Odisha. It is usually prepared by sauteing the rice in some oil and mixed spices to give it a pungent texture. This particular dish will surely mesmerize your taste buds with its beautiful aroma when you visit Odisha. Pilaf is also available in different varieties- with dry fruits, meat, and vegetables.

#3 Santula

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Santula is one of the classic and traditional dishes of Odisha. It is basically a mixed vegetable curry made with brinjal, tomato, raw papaya, beans, carrot, and flavored with different spices. This preparation has less oil and more fresh and seasonal vegetables making it a healthy dish to savor. It is also packed with nutrients and you can enjoy it with rice or phulkas.

#4 Khaja

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Khaja is a popular sweet dish in Odisha that you can find in every corner of the city of Puri. It is a crispy and sweet fritter that is also served as a prasad in Puri's iconic Jagannath Temple on a daily basis. Khaja is prepared with refined wheat flour mixed with some sugar and then fried in oil.

#5 Chhena Poda

Source: Dassana's Veg Recipes

Chhena Poda is basically a cheesecake with an Odia twist. Made with fresh chhena, this baked dessert is a popular sweet preparation that you shouldn't miss. The dish is made with semolina, sugar syrup, homemade cottage cheese, ghee, and dry fruits and is baked to perfection till it turns brown. It looks similar to a cake and is served in slices.