5 carrot desserts bound to make you salivate

Winters are here and so are sweet and delicious carrots. This multi-tasking vegetable is not only a perfect choice for salads but also makes for a great dessert ingredient. Also, it's a tasty way to sneak a healthy veggie into your kid's plate. So, pick up a bunch of them and get ready to cook some delicious carrot desserts with us.

#1 Carrot Cake

The traditional gooey carrot cake with a frosting of cream cheese on top is an irresistible dessert treat for all the foodies It is made with grated carrots, eggs, sugar, and soft wheat flour. You can also create your own variations with nuts, raisins, coconut, and pineapples. You can decorate these luscious slices of carrot cake with walnut icing or even cream cheese.

#2 Carrot Payasam

Payasam is a south Indian delicacy prepared with rice, sugar, and milk. It is quite similar to the north Indian kheer. Instead of having payasam in the traditional way, we suggest you give the creamy and smooth carrot payasam a try. You can make it for a special occasion or simply as comfort food. Use lots of ghee and cardamom powder for added flavor.

#3 Apple Carrot Cake Bars

If you are looking to elevate the health quotient in your carrot dessert, then look no further. Apple Carrot Cake Bars are super healthy and packed with the goodness of both apples and carrots. These cake bars are highly addictive and perfect for kids who don't like fruits and veggies. Cinnamon and vanilla lend them an amazing flavor. Top up with some cream frosting.

#4 Carrot and Raisin Cookies

Carrot and raisin cookies are packed with nutrients and are more like granola bars. These super delicious and energy booster cookies are prepared with shredded carrots, raisins, and walnuts. You can also add oatmeal to the cookies to make them healthier. Also, these are quite easy to make and you can have them with some warm milk to kickstart your day.

#5 Gajar Ka Halwa or Carrot Pudding

We couldn't stop ourselves from mentioning the evergreen Gajar Ka Halwa. This good old pudding is an emotion for every Indian. It invokes memories, is a conversation starter, and sometimes even leads to fights (when you start comparing your mother's recipe with that of your friend's.) A blend of grated carrots, sugar, milk, dry fruits, and desi ghee, it never fails to impress.