Published on Dec 14, 2021, 02:58 pm

Kashmir is widely known for it's scenic beauty and snow-capped mountains

Kashmir is a magical land. It is lush green in the summers and snowy white in the winters. It has some of the most magnificent lakes in the world. It also has some great options for adventure enthusiasts. According to folk mythology, it is believed that the Kashmir Valley originated from a lake named Sati-Saras. Here are five must-visit places in Kashmir.

#1 Srinagar

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is an automatic choice for most tourists. Lustrous sceneries and beautiful shikaras charm travel enthusiasts. The mesmerizing Dal Lake and the floating market is the star attraction here. You can enjoy a shikara ride in the lake or visit the Tulip Garden. The ideal time to visit Srinagar is between September and November.

#2 Pahalgam

Located on the banks of the Lidder River, Pahalgam is a visual treat for travelers due to the breathtaking lush green landscape. When in Pahalgam, you can try adventure activities like trekking, fishing, and hiking. You can also visit the Betaab Valley, Sheshnag Lake, and the Aru Valley. When out shopping, don't forget to buy authentic Kashmiri saffron from Pampore.

#3 Sanasar

We bet many of you haven't heard about this place in Kashmir. But trust us, Sanasar is an underrated hidden gem in Kashmir that surely won't disappoint you. Sanasar is named after two local lakes and is a completely eco-friendly village. If you are an adventure junkie, you are going to love this place as it offers activities like trekking, paragliding, and rock climbing.

#4 Patnitop

Situated in the Udhampur district of Kashmir, Patnitop is known for its enchanting view of the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas and beautiful green meadows. You can visit the famous nine-hole golf course here or take a bath in one of the three freshwater springs known for their medicinal properties. Do not miss out on the Patisa, a sweet prepared in pure desi ghee.

#5 Pulwama

Popularly called the "Anand of Kashmir," Pulwama is known for its panoramic waterfalls, apple orchards, unending saffron fields, and largest milk production. It is a tourism hub with a range of historical monuments and religious sites. When in Pulwama, do visit the Tarsar Lake, Avantishwar Temple, and Aharbal Waterfalls. And if you have some more time, plan a Tarsar Marsar Trek.