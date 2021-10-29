Unable to travel? Here's how you can satisfy your wanderlust

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 12:45 am

You can do a lot of things to satisfy your wanderlust from the comfort of your home

The fear of the global coronavirus pandemic has not yet completely vanished and many people are still not sure if they should get back to traveling or not. While you cannot go to places now, no matter what the reason is, you can still revisit the places you traveled to in the past or maybe do things that will satisfy your wanderlust. Here's how.

Travel diary

It's time you open your travel journal

It's time to open your travel journal and read it again in peace. Revisit the places you have traveled in the past and cherish the umpteen memories you made. People who love to write can also start blogging about their travel experiences. But if you aren't into any of these, you can probably video call your friends, share pictures, and recall the memories.

Virtual travel

Go on virtual vacation or plan your next trip

Did you know there are ample sites where you can visit your favorite places virtually? Grab a cup of coffee and visit places without leaving your chair. And, if you are visiting a museum virtually, you will have options to read about it, too. On the other hand, how about planning for your next travel destination? Isn't it an exciting thing to do?

Explore locally

Explore the hidden beauty of nearby areas

While you cannot travel far away, you can land upon a few places nearby that you never visited. Exploring the hidden beauty of the city where you have been born and brought up hits different. There must be some trekking options or river rafting that you have never tried in the past. Moreover, who knows your next travel destination will be your own backyard?

Other ideas

Read your favorite literature or watch some movies

Sometimes, reading takes you to a different world. Just choose your favorite literature and start reading. It's a handy piece of magic to fulfill your wanderlust without spending a fortune. If not books, watch travel-themed movies, shows, and documentaries from the comfort of your home. There are many other things you can do and playing a travel board game is one of them.